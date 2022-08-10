Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Increased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 102.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,561 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,709 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after buying an additional 632,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,659,000 after buying an additional 370,543 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

RSP stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.19. 181,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,435. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

