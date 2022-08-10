Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 44,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,573,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $966,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.16. 111,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,010,957. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average is $64.24.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.