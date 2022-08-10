Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for 3.1% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,648,000 after purchasing an additional 313,152 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,039,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after buying an additional 313,531 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 305.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,018,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after buying an additional 1,520,688 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,545,000 after acquiring an additional 211,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $23.51. 21,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,937. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.