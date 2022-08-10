Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for August 10th (ALV, BOOM, CF, CZOO, DBSDY, DUFRY, ETRN, FRC, JAZZ, JYSKY)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, August 10th:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $103.00.

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.33 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $0.49.

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

Jyske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:JYSKY) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating. Kepler Capital Markets currently has €8.20 ($8.37) target price on the stock.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was upgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

V2X (NYSE:VVX) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating. Kepler Capital Markets currently has €37.00 ($37.76) target price on the stock.

