Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRIGet Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 27,252 put options on the company. This is an increase of 211% compared to the typical volume of 8,766 put options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,680,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,360,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 397,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,480,324. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

