Investors Title Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Investors Title Price Performance

Shares of ITIC stock traded up $7.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.00. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.33 and its 200 day moving average is $176.03. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $136.71 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITIC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Investors Title by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Investors Title by 56.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 41.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Investors Title

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investors Title from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

(Get Rating)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

See Also

