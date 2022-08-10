Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Up 15.2%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) was up 15.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 336,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,878,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVTA shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Invitae from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $582.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, CFO Yafei Wen sold 17,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $64,930.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $69,707.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,772.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Yafei Wen sold 17,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $64,930.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 344,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $303,038 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Invitae by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 34,301 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,409,000 after buying an additional 699,048 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

