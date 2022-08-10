IOST (IOST) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week

IOST (IOST) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $288.51 million and approximately $41.82 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

