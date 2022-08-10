IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) to Issue GBX 0.50 Dividend

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IP Group Stock Performance

LON:IPO traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 82.20 ($0.99). 1,162,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 9.97. IP Group has a one year low of GBX 66.05 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 156.20 ($1.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £850.30 million and a PE ratio of 188.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 84.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 147 ($1.78) price objective on shares of IP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Featured Articles

