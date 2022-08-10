Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Holdings Increased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IRM. Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Price Performance

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,570 shares of company stock worth $180,440 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.81. 14,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,959. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

