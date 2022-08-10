Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 8,540 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after buying an additional 820,147 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,968,000 after buying an additional 512,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after buying an additional 2,144,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.64. The stock had a trading volume of 92,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,342. The company has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.14. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.46.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

