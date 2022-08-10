Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.2% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Starbucks by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.51. The stock had a trading volume of 167,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,702,176. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

