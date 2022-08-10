Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,910 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Sysco makes up 2.1% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,582,000 after buying an additional 148,172 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,028,000 after buying an additional 242,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,183,000 after buying an additional 562,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.61. 109,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,911. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sysco’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

