Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 15,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 563,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,647,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,461 shares of company stock worth $3,842,537 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,878. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average of $102.42. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

