Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.82. 32,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,507. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $251.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.58. The stock has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

