Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.26 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,844 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,989,000. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 240,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,919,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,971,000. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,333,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,038,846 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21.

