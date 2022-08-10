Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $999,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE:LLY remained flat at $303.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 38,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,467. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

