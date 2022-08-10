Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,222,027,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %

KO stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.41. The stock had a trading volume of 194,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,000,270. The company has a market capitalization of $274.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.