Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

VOO stock traded up $7.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.45. The stock had a trading volume of 317,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,718. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.77.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

