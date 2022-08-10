Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 461 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.49. 96,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,343. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.47. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

