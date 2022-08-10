Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 637 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,490 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after buying an additional 257,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,342,830,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,446. The company has a market cap of $192.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.36 and a 200-day moving average of $247.85. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.19.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

