iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.21. 184,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,949,147. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average of $105.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

