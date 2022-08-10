iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $64.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,339 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.19.

