iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 7.7% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $70,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.11. The company had a trading volume of 601,078 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.57. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

