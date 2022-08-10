iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,793 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 3.90% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $150,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

IOO stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.00. 2,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,062. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.52. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.