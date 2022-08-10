iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 62,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 598,738 shares.The stock last traded at $52.50 and had previously closed at $51.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,291,000 after buying an additional 387,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,552,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,046,000 after acquiring an additional 137,139 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,214,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

