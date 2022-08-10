iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.28. 888,057 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.