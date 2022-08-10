iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.88 and last traded at $78.06. 8,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 30,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.72.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.64.

Get iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $918,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.