iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 574,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $77,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,601 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.16. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.