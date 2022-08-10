iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,651,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714,029 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,532,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,672,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,552,000 after acquiring an additional 47,436 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,378,000 after purchasing an additional 495,721 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,471,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,136,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,070,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,501,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,795,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,730,000 after purchasing an additional 299,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $94.79. 488,835 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average of $100.02.

