iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,524 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.25. 7,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,790. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $117.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.77.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

