iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Cut by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.15. The company had a trading volume of 60,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,790. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $117.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.77.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

