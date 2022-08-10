iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $5.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.90. 69,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,539. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

