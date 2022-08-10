iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,102,000 after acquiring an additional 90,680 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,085,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $5.54 on Wednesday, reaching $195.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,724,359. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.96 and a 200-day moving average of $189.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

