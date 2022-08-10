iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,740 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $4.04 on Wednesday, reaching $194.23. 367,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,724,359. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

(Get Rating)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

