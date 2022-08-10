iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,740 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $4.04 on Wednesday, reaching $194.23. 367,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,724,359. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

