iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,243 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $26,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of IWP stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.78. 23,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,169. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

