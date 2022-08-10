iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Fidato Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Fidato Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 55.3% of Fidato Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fidato Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,671,000 after buying an additional 1,801,977 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

IVV traded up $7.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $420.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,445. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

