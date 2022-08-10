iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lessened by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $849,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,329,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,775,000 after purchasing an additional 48,669 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $7.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $421.21. The company had a trading volume of 272,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,445. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

