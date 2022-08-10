iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 56,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,356,000 after purchasing an additional 234,207 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $73.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,058. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.89. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

