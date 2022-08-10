iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) is Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.32. 2,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,131. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.84. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

