Ithaca Energy (OTCMKTS:IACAF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Ithaca Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:IACAF – Get Rating) rose 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 4,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 51,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
Ithaca Energy Stock Up 1.6 %
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ithaca Energy (IACAF)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Ithaca Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ithaca Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.