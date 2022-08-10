Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,157,000 after buying an additional 126,810 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $14.32 on Wednesday, hitting $440.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

