Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.2% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,812 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 50,355 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in Starbucks by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 12,448 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 225,457 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $86.45. 94,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,702,176. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

