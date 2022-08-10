Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,265 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,879,000 after acquiring an additional 178,633 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Targa Resources by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of TRGP traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,487. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average of $67.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 159.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

