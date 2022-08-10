Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $621,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.81. 495,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,648,160. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average is $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

