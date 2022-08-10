Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OKE traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.88. 23,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,315. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

