Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Takes $196,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,228,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,046,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,352,000 after purchasing an additional 119,182 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.0 %

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,494,750. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

