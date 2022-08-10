Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,442,000 after buying an additional 1,027,801 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after purchasing an additional 408,479 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,658,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 169,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Continental Resources by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,027,000 after acquiring an additional 488,382 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 255,037 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CLR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen set a $70.00 price target on Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

Continental Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.59. 10,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $75.49.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.42. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.