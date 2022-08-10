Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 306 ($3.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 307.20 ($3.71).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

