Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the July 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Japan Airlines Stock Up 2.4 %

JAPSY stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Japan Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $12.11.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services.

